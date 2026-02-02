Fired Colorado police sergeant admitted cheating; Chief says "You stated you did not know why you falsified your time"

Newly released documents from the Lakeside Police Department say former Sgt. Howard Prince admitted to cheating on his time records, but also said that in an interview, the sergeant said he didn't know why he falsified his time sheets.

CBS News Colorado first reported last week that the veteran police officer was fired in January for allegedly "double-dipping" through 2025.

Records obtained by CBS Colorado under the state's open records law showed numerous days in 2025 when Prince was scheduled to be on patrol for the town of Lakeside, but at the same time was being paid $95 per hour for doing private security work at a nearby Walmart.

Former Lakeside Police Sgt. Howard Prince is seen in a photo posted by the department in 2024. Lakeside Police Department

Prince and his lawyers have declined to comment on the investigation, but Lakeside said they have asked an outside law enforcement agency to review the case and see if criminal charges are warranted.

While the town attorney was limited in his comments about the case, newly released documents shed more light on what allegedly occurred. In Prince's Jan. 6 termination letter, Lakeside Police Chief Kenneth Fountain wrote that an internal affairs investigation showed "you falsified time worked, received dual compensation from off-duty employers and the Town of Lakeside for the same time periods, and put down unauthorized overtime for compensation." Prince has appealed his firing.

The internal affairs investigation states that Prince violated seven of the police department's policies, including truthfulness and lawful conduct.

Fountain's letter says Prince "did not offer any information/evidence to dispute the substantiated charges. In fact," wrote Fountain, "you admitted putting down unauthorized overtime and stated you took it upon yourself to do so. You also stated that you did not know why you falsified your time."

Lakeside has 15 full- and part-time police officers. Prince joined the department on a full-time basis in 2022. The small Jefferson County town sits on Denver's western border. Census documents show the town has fewer than two dozen residents.