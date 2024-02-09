Fire on University of Colorado campus leads to evacuation of Norlin Library in Boulder

A fire that started in a library at the University of Colorado on Friday morning caused "extensive" smoke damage. It happened in the Norlin Library in the central part of the Boulder campus.

Authorities evacuated Norlin Library after daybreak and campus police sent out a system-wide alert asked students, faculty and staff to avoid the area. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

There have been no injuries reported.

Boulder Fire-Rescue says it's not clear what started the fire. They wrote on X that building's smoke damage is extensive.

