Truck carrying potatoes catches fire on Colorado highway ramp
A semi truck carrying potatoes in Colorado caught fire while it was traveling on a highway onramp in Jefferson County on Wednesday. It happened before daybreak on the Highway 285 ramp to eastbound C-470.
West Metro Fire officials said the truck's brakes caught fire.
No one was hurt in the fire, which took a lot of work from firefighters to put out.
The eastbound onramp to C-470 and northbound onramp to Highway 285 were closed due to the fire.
