Truck carrying potatoes catches fire on Colorado highway ramp

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A semi truck carrying potatoes in Colorado caught fire while it was traveling on a highway onramp in Jefferson County on Wednesday. It happened before daybreak on the Highway 285 ramp to eastbound C-470. 

West Metro Fire officials said the truck's brakes caught fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, which took a lot of work from firefighters to put out.

The eastbound onramp to C-470 and northbound onramp to Highway 285 were closed due to the fire.

January 31, 2024 / 7:41 AM MST

