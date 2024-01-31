Truck carrying potatoes catches fire on Colorado highway ramp

Truck catches fire on Highway 285 ramp to eastbound C-470

A semi truck carrying potatoes in Colorado caught fire while it was traveling on a highway onramp in Jefferson County on Wednesday. It happened before daybreak on the Highway 285 ramp to eastbound C-470.

West Metro Fire officials said the truck's brakes caught fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, which took a lot of work from firefighters to put out.

The eastbound onramp to C-470 and northbound onramp to Highway 285 were closed due to the fire.