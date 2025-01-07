Fire displaces Boulder students after fire at beloved Half Fast Subs in Colorado

A nearly 20-year-old sandwich shop near the University of Colorado in Boulder is still picking up the pieces after a fire damaged the restaurant and apartments above. The ceiling has collapsed and the building is uninhabitable.

A fire at Half Fast Subs damaged the building where the restaurant was as well as displaced students living above the sandwich shop. CBS

More than 25 years of fond memories have made Half Fast Subs one of the most popular sandwich shops among CU students and Boulder residents.

"It's a fun place to hang out. I see people come in and study there. people come in and work there. People who have meetings there. It's just a comfortable place you can come and have good food, a drink, and hang out for a while," said Fred Liskowski, owner of Half Fast Subs.

Now, the sub shop remains closed following the aftermath of a fire that started inside the building early Sunday morning. While the cause remains under investigation, Liskowski says it is suspected to have started because of an electrical fire in the attic.

"I immediately headed up to Boulder, and I was shocked to see the amount of water that we had taken on and the amount of damage that there was," said Liskowski. "Everything got wet, all the walls, all the floors, all of the equipment."

Along with other businesses, 17 apartments above Half Fast Subs were also displaced

Half Fast Subs remains closed following the aftermath of a fire that started inside the building in Boulder. CBS

"I know that there were 7 people living up there. Luckily most people were out," said Liskowski.

While it remains unclear how long it will be until students and workers can return to the building, Liskowski it could take weeks if not months.

"My mind shifted to, 'What about the staff'," said Liskowski. "The staff rely on hourly pay and tips to pay their rent, buy food, pay their tuition, [and] a lot of them are students. So, it's like how are we going to support them."

Now they're crowdfunding, with the hope the community will continue to help their staff and keep the spirit of half fast going.

"It makes me feel good that we have so many people wanting to see us come back, and hopefully we can come back stronger," said Liskowski.

The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced. In the meantime, Liskowski urges patience from people who may be trying to gain access inside.

"I think a couple days will allow the restoration company to make sure that its safe, make sure there's nothing else that's going to fall on people," said Liskowski. "Then, be able to give us a timeline on, 'Okay, we'll be able to let people into their apartments on these days and things like that'."