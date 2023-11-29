Watch CBS News
Fire destroys Colorado home located west of Jamestown

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Fire destroyed a home in unincorporated Boulder County on Wednesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the home on Tilghman Road west of Jamestown at 7:40 a.m.

Fire destroyed a home west of Jamestown on Wednesday morning.  Boulder County

When crews arrived, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. 

According to investigators, the home suffered substantial damage and was destroyed. What caused the fire is being investigated.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Lefthand Fire Protection District, Lyons Fire Protection District, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Nederland Fire Protection District, American Medical Response (AMR), Boulder Emergency Squad (BES), and the American Red Cross.

