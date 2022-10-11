Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire that destroyed Lakewood mobile home was accidental, investigators said

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Lakewood mobile home fire was accidental, investigators said
Lakewood mobile home fire was accidental, investigators said 00:21

West Metro Fire determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home.

Crews were at the scene Monday evening near West 16th Avenue and Depew Street in Lakewood.

rv-fire-2-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
Investigators determined that a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lakewood Monday was accidental. West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire was accidental, officials determined.

An investigation revealed it was caused by an oxygen concentrator plugged into an extension cord that overheated and ignited.

rv-fire-4-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
Investigators determined that a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lakewood Monday was accidental.   West Metro Fire Rescue

Two people were checked out by paramedics, but their condition was unclear Tuesday.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 3:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.