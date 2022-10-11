Fire that destroyed Lakewood mobile home was accidental, investigators said

Lakewood mobile home fire was accidental, investigators said

West Metro Fire determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home.

Crews were at the scene Monday evening near West 16th Avenue and Depew Street in Lakewood.

Investigators determined that a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lakewood Monday was accidental. West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire was accidental, officials determined.

An investigation revealed it was caused by an oxygen concentrator plugged into an extension cord that overheated and ignited.

Two people were checked out by paramedics, but their condition was unclear Tuesday.