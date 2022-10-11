Fire that destroyed Lakewood mobile home was accidental, investigators said
West Metro Fire determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home.
Crews were at the scene Monday evening near West 16th Avenue and Depew Street in Lakewood.
The fire was accidental, officials determined.
An investigation revealed it was caused by an oxygen concentrator plugged into an extension cord that overheated and ignited.
Two people were checked out by paramedics, but their condition was unclear Tuesday.
