Fire crews rescue man trapped in semitruck after accident on I-70 near Bennett
A driver was rescued by fire crews following a semitruck accident that closed both directions of I-70 near Bennett.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue team responded to multiple reports of a tractor-trailer accident with a person trapped inside the cab.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was rescued by extrication and airlifted to an area hospital by AirLife Denver in critical, but stable condition.
Crews remained on the scene and worked with the Colorado State Patrol to clean up hazardous materials on the interstate.
