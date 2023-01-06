Fire crews rescue man trapped in semitruck after accident on I-70 near Bennett

A driver was rescued by fire crews following a semitruck accident that closed both directions of I-70 near Bennett.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, BWFR responded to reports of a semi-truck accident on I-70 with a person trapped. Upon arrival crews found a semi-truck with heavy front end damage with single driver requiring extrication. pic.twitter.com/5QzyOgdnZJ — Bennett-Watkins Fire (@BennettFirePIO) January 6, 2023

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue team responded to multiple reports of a tractor-trailer accident with a person trapped inside the cab.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was rescued by extrication and airlifted to an area hospital by AirLife Denver in critical, but stable condition.

Medical care was started and patient extrication was completed. The single occupant of the truck was airlifted by @AirLifeDenver in critical but stable condition to a local hospital. Crews remained onscene and worked with @CSP_News with Haz-Mat clean up. — Bennett-Watkins Fire (@BennettFirePIO) January 6, 2023

Crews remained on the scene and worked with the Colorado State Patrol to clean up hazardous materials on the interstate.