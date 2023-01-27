Watch CBS News
Fire crews in Colorado Springs rush to put out brush fire early Friday morning

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fire crews in Colorado Springs rushed to put out a brush fire early Friday morning. Firefighters had to open a slash pile that was on fire east of downtown.

colo-sprgs-grass-fire-pic4-csfd-tweet-copy.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and sent heavy smoke into the sky, forcing the closure of roads in the area. 

colo-sprgs-grass-fire-pic5-csfd-tweet-copy.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire Department

Crews managed to contain it and no structures were lost. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 1:17 PM

