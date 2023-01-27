Fire crews in Colorado Springs rush to put out brush fire early Friday morning
Fire crews in Colorado Springs rushed to put out a brush fire early Friday morning. Firefighters had to open a slash pile that was on fire east of downtown.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and sent heavy smoke into the sky, forcing the closure of roads in the area.
Crews managed to contain it and no structures were lost.
