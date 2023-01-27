Fire crews in Colorado Springs rush to put out brush fire early Friday morning

Family of man killed after attack outside Thirsty's Pub on Christmas wants justice

Fire crews in Colorado Springs rushed to put out a brush fire early Friday morning. Firefighters had to open a slash pile that was on fire east of downtown.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and sent heavy smoke into the sky, forcing the closure of roads in the area.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Crews managed to contain it and no structures were lost.