Woman found dead at scene of house fire in town on Colorado's Eastern Plains

Fire causes damage at house in Watkins

Fire causes damage at house in Watkins

Fire causes damage at house in Watkins

Firefighters in Arapahoe County on Monday morning responded to a fire at a house. Authorities said a body was found in the home soon after the first responders got there.

CBS

The person who died was determined to be a woman. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the death investigation.

The home is located in the eastern Colorado town of Watkins on North Bersshine Street, which is in a neighborhood south of Interstate 70.

Authorities said there is no threat to any residents in the neighborhood.