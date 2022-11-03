Firefighters rescue residents trapped by flames at apartment building in unincorporated Arapahoe County

Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescued several residents of an apartment complex in the southeast part of the Denver metro area after a fire started in the building. South Metro Fire rescue said some of the residents were trapped by the flames.

CBS

The apartment complex is located near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

CBS

15 people were checked by paramedics and three were taken to the hospital.

When crews arrived they said there was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.