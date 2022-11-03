Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters rescue residents trapped by flames at apartment building in unincorporated Arapahoe County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters rescue residents trapped by flames near Parker Road & Mississippi
Firefighters rescue residents trapped by flames near Parker Road & Mississippi 00:26

Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescued several residents of an apartment complex in the southeast part of the Denver metro area after a fire started in the building. South Metro Fire rescue said some of the residents were trapped by the flames.

parker-road-fire-flames-2-jdtodd.jpg
CBS

The apartment complex is located near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

fire-1.jpg
CBS

15 people were checked by paramedics and three were taken to the hospital.

When crews arrived they said there was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 1:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.