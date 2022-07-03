Fight between woman's boyfriends ends in another man's death

A 47-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds as a result of a fight between a woman's boyfriends in Aurora last month.

Aurora Police Department officers found Lewis Quinn dead in the living room of a residence when they responded to the Robinwood Condominiums at 18133 East Kentucky Avenue the night of June 24.

Officers arrested the man who allegedly shot him, 27-year-old Kayan Cruz, outside the apartment.

Kayan Cruz (credit: Aurora Police Department)

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, police had responded to the same apartment at 4 a.m. that morning for a domestic disturbance call. Officers talked to a 32-year-old woman - the resident of the apartment- who had visible injuries to her nose, forehead and wrist. She told officers the injuries were caused by Cruz.

Officers, however, were unable to locate Cruz immediately after that incident. Meantime, a misdemeanor warrant for Cruz's arrest was issued.

The woman went to work later that morning. There she spoke with a co-worker, Shamodre Newson, 30, whom she was also dating, according to the affidavit.

That co-worker made tentative arrangements to visit the woman later that evening.

But the woman told police that when she returned home late that afternoon, Cruz was inside her apartment. He had been drinking.

Newson, the co-worker, showed up at her apartment at 8 p.m. with a friend - Quinn. Quinn had given Newson a ride there.

Cruz confronted Newson, and the two fought outside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

"Kayan sustained the brunt of the injuries," the woman told police, as stated in the affidavit.

Quinn stayed out of the fight, according to the affidavit.

After the fight, Cruz retreated to the apartment. The woman, with Newson and Quinn, entered the residence about an hour later. Cruz fired a .38-caliber revolver at both men. Quinn fell to the floor.

Newson and the woman quickly left the apartment and drove less than a mile away where the woman used someone else's cell phone to call 9-1-1. Newson, suffering from a gunshot wound, was eventually taken by medical personnel to a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition the following day.

The woman later told investigators she overheard Cruz tell the two men, "You are lucky I am out of bullets," after he had fired his weapon.

In an interview with investigators at police headquarters, Cruz said he saw Quinn display a gun outside the apartment, the affidavit stated. However, no weapon was seen by the woman or found by Quinn's body or anywhere at the scene by detectives.

Notably, Cruz told investigators that, after Newson and the woman left the apartment, he told Quinn he was sorry.

Cruz was formally charged Thursday in Arapahoe County Court with 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder. He is still held now in the Arapahoe County Jail on $500,000 bond. His next court date is in September.