FIBArk race still a go, rough river might adjust some events

Salida's legendary FIBArk Whitewater Festival is kicking off Thursday, but Mother Nature has thrown some questions into the mix. Due to the high water flow on the Arkansas River, organizers are preparing to adapt the event in order to prioritize safety.

The fate of some events, like the crowd-favorite Hooligan Race, hinges on the water flow slowing from the 4,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) it's currently at.

Chief Aaron Jonke of the Salida Fire Department acknowledges the weight of this decision.

"How would you like to be the guy that has to cancel all the fun?" he asked.

But at the end of the day, safety has to be paramount, and he said he is not afraid to make that choice should he have to come Saturday.

Regardless of those less experienced event adjustments, the professional river racers will be hitting the water no mater what. The high water levels are actually ideal for professional paddlers, so the pro races will proceed as planned.

The last time Jonke can remember flows this fast was in 1995 and he's sure the pros will take full advantage.

"This is what they live to do," he added.

The community friendly carnival and food and shops on in the park are still on regardless too. While she's still hoping for the best, Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk president, emphasizes the importance of adapting should the river remain treacherous.

"We have to be smart about what we're doing out here," she said.

The fast-moving Arkansas River has been a recent challenge, with multiple river rescues highlighting the potential dangers in just the last week. Jonke said he is keeping a close eye on the conditions, which can change dramatically (both for the good or bad) in the matter of hours.

The festival is still a go! If you're planning to attend, stay updated on any changes due to water conditions here.

"It is the biggest party in the state," Sutton-Stephens said. "So you should be here with us!"