Fentanyl Summit Takes On Rising Overdose Death Rates, Prosecution Challenges
DENVER (CBS4)- Elected leaders from across Colorado are partnering for a first-ever fentanyl summit next month. Fentanyl-related overdoses have risen 260% since 2019 in the state.
Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner and 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason are chairing the summit.
The summit stems after Colorado lawmakers passed a bill that provides millions of dollars for treatment, education and harm reduction. It also increases penalties for those who sell fentanyl.
Mason is heading up the second-biggest case of fentanyl-related deaths in the country.
"The single biggest achievement of this bill is the addition of the distribution of fentanyl causing death statute. Right now if somebody sells fentanyl and someone else dies, I don't have a tool under our laws to actually charge that person," said Mason.
The summit is scheduled for June 2 and 3 in Denver. Some of the issues that will be discussed include how to prosecute overdose deaths and better support of law enforcement and first responders during the rapid rise of fentanyl-related calls.
