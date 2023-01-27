Watch CBS News
2 arrested, fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized from Primrose Motel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two people were arrested by deputies in Adams County and drugs, cash and a handgun were seized. It happened during a bust at the Primrose Motel after a month-long investigation. 

Deputies found 150 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, a handgun and ammunition along with $4,800 in cash after an anonymous tip about narcotics in the area. 

The motel is located near 55th and Federal Boulevard.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 12:15 PM

