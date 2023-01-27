2 arrested, fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized from Primrose Motel
Two people were arrested by deputies in Adams County and drugs, cash and a handgun were seized. It happened during a bust at the Primrose Motel after a month-long investigation.
Deputies found 150 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine, a handgun and ammunition along with $4,800 in cash after an anonymous tip about narcotics in the area.
The motel is located near 55th and Federal Boulevard.
