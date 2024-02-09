Watch CBS News
Fentanyl dealer convicted in split verdict after overdose death of 14-year-old

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man found guilty of dealing deadly dose of fentanyl
Man found guilty of dealing deadly dose of fentanyl 00:31

A jury in Arapahoe County reached a split verdict in the case of a fentanyl dealer charged in connection with the overdose death of a 14-year-old. On Tuesday, jurors found Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria guilty of possession of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell/distribute a controlled substance- fentanyl. 

The jury acquitted Mejia-Sanabria on the charge of child abuse resulting in death, one of the charges the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office brought against him.

About 1 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2022, Aurora police officers rushed to a home in the 1500 block of S. Naples Street on a report of a suspicious child death. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy unresponsive on the basement floor. 

cesar-eduardo-mejia-sanabria-18th-judicial-district-copy.jpg
Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria 18th Judicial DA's Office

An autopsy revealed the boy died from fentanyl toxicity. Investigators said an audit of the teen's cellphone revealed a conversation to purchase fentanyl pills on the night he passed away. They traced the conversation to a number registered to Mejia-Sanabria.

As part of the investigation, an undercover officer texted Mejia-Sanabria to purchase drugs and the two agreed to meet at a nearby department store to exchange $350 for 100 fentanyl pills. Mejia-Sanabria and another woman were seen arriving at the location and then left when the undercover officer said they couldn't meet. 

Mejia-Sanabria and his passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the boy's death in a traffic stop that officers conducted immediately after leaving the department store. During a search of the vehicle, officers found fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

"Drug dealers do not care who they sell this poison to," Chief Deputy DA Chris Gallo said in a statement. "This defendant was in the business of making money. We will continue to prosecute offenders who engage in this criminal enterprise."

"Instead of writing off this case as a tragic overdose, I commend the Aurora Police Department for their in-depth investigative work in identifying a drug dealer selling poison on our streets," District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. "In order to save other lives, it's a priority for my staff and I to go after dealers who push this poison."

Sentencing is set for April 1 at 3 p.m. Mejia-Sanabria faces a maximum of 16 years in the Department of Corrections. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:10 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

