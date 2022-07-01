Watch CBS News
114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder discovered in vehicle on I-70

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Last month troopers with the Colorado State Patrol made what they believe is the biggest fentanyl bust on a highway in the United States. 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder was recovered.

It happened on June 20 on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount recovered by authorities is enough to kill more than 25 million people if it were ingested.

The driver was pulled over on June 6. So far the details surrounding who might have been arrested haven't been revealed. 

