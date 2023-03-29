Watch CBS News
Female juvenile suspect in custody for alleged connection to homicide in Brighton

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Brighton Police Department says a female juvenile suspect is in custody after shooting and killing a man. 

Officers say on Tuesday, a report was made of a well-being check of a man who had not been heard from in several days. 

Responding officers observed a person inside the residence who was unresponsive. Officers made entry and the male was found to be deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Johnson. 

Through an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as a 15-year-old female as she was taken into custody on Tuesday around 1 p.m. in Castle Rock. 

The case will be filed with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office where the final decision of formal
charges will be determined. 

