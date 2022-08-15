Feed the Block Shoe and clothes swap helps fight Denver homelessness

It was a busy Sunday afternoon buying, selling and trading sneakers and vintage clothing at the McNichols Building in Denver. Hundreds of Coloradans showed up for the Feed the Block event, to not only shop, but to also contribute to a bigger cause.

Feed the Block founder Maurice Anderson has been hosting Denver's shoppers market for four years, but what makes this event different is the target of its sales.

"My thing is about doing events with a cause," Anderson told CBS4. "What if you didn't have anything to eat? What if you didn't have anything and you were just on the side of the street?"

The organization donates at least 30% of its proceeds from the event to help fight homelessness in Denver.

"It's not just about sneakers, it's not just about art, it's about everything that contributes to it," said Caleb Tyrrell, one of the organizing managers.

According to data from the Metro Denver Housing Initiative, as of late January there were at least 6,800 people staying in shelters and outdoors. That's about a 12% increase from 2020. And it's an issue that is top of mind for many.

"I live on Colfax (Avenue), so I see homeless people if I go get gas, if I do anything," Tyrrell said. "There are sneakers selling for thousands of dollars. It just feels self indulgent sometimes, that we work in this and we have all this money on our feet, and it's important for us to give back to the community."

Community giving back to the community to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I think everybody deserves a second chance," Anderson said.

The event was partially sponsored by the City of Denver. Feed the Block is planning to donate backpacks to students in the coming weeks. Organizers said they are also planning to have a toy drive during the holidays.