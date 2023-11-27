FedEx truck stolen, driver shot in Denver carjacking

A FedEx driver is recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained during an alleged carjacking of his delivery truck in Denver on Monday.

Denver police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 4700 block of North Vine Street around 4:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx driver who'd been shot. He was taken to the hospital but investigators say the extent of his injuries is unknown.

"We are concerned for the well-being of our team member and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," Adam Snyder, a spokesman for FedEx, told CBS News Colorado. "As this is an ongoing investigation, any additional questions should be directed to law enforcement."

Police say they tracked the truck to East 53rd Avenue and Garfield Street -- about two miles away from where it was reported stolen. Investigators say they're still looking into how many -- if any -- packages are missing.