FCC wants to know how reliable internet options are for people in Clear Creek County

How would you like better, faster, more reliable internet options near where you live?

If you're most folks these days, the internet plays a huge part of your work and personal life. You are reading this over the internet right now. Problem is, some parts of Colorado, specifically mountainous rural areas do not have the infrastructure needed to provide reliable connectivity due to cost. Laying fiber optic cable runs around $50 a foot, but estimates for spots in Clear Creek County (because of the possibility to dig into rock/lots of uphill and downhill) are more like $75-$100 a foot according to John Bottomley, who lives just outside the county and has an extensive background in IT.

CBS

"Having access to the internet dramatically changed my life," Bottomley said. "Were it not for opportunities growing up in a metropolitan area having parents already in the computer industry... I'd be shoveling snow for a living, I'm not qualified to do much else."

Now, the FCC is asking for your help showing what internet options are available to you, how reliable they are, and how fast they really are, not just what you're told they are.

LINKS TO SURVEYS:

https://www.fcc.gov/national-broadband-map-outreach-toolkit

https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData

https://broadband.colorado.gov/

https://gis.colorado.gov/speedtest/

The FCC has invited people to take the test for themselves, and if the need is great enough in certain areas, potentially provide funding to help lay more reliable fiber optic cable, instead of relying on wireless technology like cell towers or satellite connections.

"It basically is a medium that transfers information at the speed of light," Patrick O'Fallon with Clear Creek County IT told CBS News Colorado. "The great thing vs. wireless is it's in the ground and is traveling at the speed of light instead of having to go across the air to an antenna or cellphone service or to a wireless provider. "

CBS

Rocky landscapes make for spotty reception on wireless transmissions across the mountain corridor, which only puts more importance on the (expensive) dream of one day using fiber optic. Now the county and state just need people to click those links above to describe their internet service options and showcase the room for improvement.

"Taking the survey is huge, the challenge of deploying internet by any mechanism in this part of the country and places like it, the economics are really against us," Bottomley said. "There are no other organizations that are better prepared to meet those economic challenges than federal and state government."

Clear Creek County is also interested in connectivity issues with the internet from their residents. They've asked us to share the email address "Internet@clearcreekcounty.us" for stories of connection issues.