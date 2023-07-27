FBI warns of telephone scam where callers pose as FBI special agents

FBI Denver is warning people about a telephone scam where callers pose as FBI special agents and the phone number is spoofed to show up as an FBI phone number. The callers are "spoofing" or using the FBI Colorado Springs' main phone number.

The calls appear as the FBI on the recipient's caller ID.

CBS

In recent cases, the victim is told that their identity and/or bank accounts have been compromised. The caller tells the victims they must immediately move their money to gift cards and/or cryptocurrency. The caller then asks for information that will verify that this has been done and that information is used to steal funds.

So far, the FBI has identified victims with losses from $940 to $13,000. The victims do not live in Colorado or Wyoming but outside of FBI Denver's area of responsibility. Numerous people were contacted by the spoof caller but recognized it as a scam.

Additional Information from FBI Denver:

Know that law enforcement will never call you and ask you to transfer money to gift cards; they won't advise you to move financial accounts into cryptocurrency.

The FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller with whom you have not initiated contact or have not verified as legitimate. To check out someone who purports to be from the FBI, find the phone number of the local FBI field office and call that number directly. The field office will verify any legitimate contact.

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, report it at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.