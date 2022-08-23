FBI seeks 'empty promise robber,' responsible for several bank robberies in Denver metro area

The FBI needs help finding a bank robbery they dubbed 'The Empty Promise Bandit'

The FBI needs help finding a bank robbery they dubbed 'The Empty Promise Bandit'

The FBI needs help finding a bank robbery they dubbed 'The Empty Promise Bandit'

The FBI and local authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say he's robbed several banks and attempted to rob others.

FBI

Investigators call the suspect "the empty promise bandit." According to the FBI, the suspect always hands bank tellers a note with some sort of empty promise written on it.

They say he has robbed or attempted to rob a number of banks in the Denver metro area.

Police in Denver and Englewood are also involved in the search.

FBI

Investigators say the suspect has not used any weapons in his robberies, as far as they're aware, and the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot9 with a thin build and bald or with light-colored short hair.