FBI seeks 'empty promise robber,' responsible for several bank robberies in Denver metro area
The FBI and local authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say he's robbed several banks and attempted to rob others.
Investigators call the suspect "the empty promise bandit." According to the FBI, the suspect always hands bank tellers a note with some sort of empty promise written on it.
They say he has robbed or attempted to rob a number of banks in the Denver metro area.
Police in Denver and Englewood are also involved in the search.
Investigators say the suspect has not used any weapons in his robberies, as far as they're aware, and the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot9 with a thin build and bald or with light-colored short hair.
