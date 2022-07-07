Watch CBS News
FBI searches for 'Spell Out Bandit' wanted in multiple bank robberies

By Jennifer McRae

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department have teamed up to search for the so-called "Spell Out Bandit" wanted in multiple bank robberies. The suspect remains unidentified. 

spell-out-bandit-bank-robbery.jpg
FBI

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, with a medium build. In each incident, the suspect was wearing a black hat and face covering, a T-shirt and jeans. 

He is nicknamed the "Spell Out Bandit" due to his comprehensive list of demands. He is wanted in the bank robbery at the UMB Bank located at 707 Colorado Boulevard on both June 15 and June 21; a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 730 Colorado Boulevard and an attempted bank robbery at the PNC Bank located at 777 S. Monaco St. 

In each incident, the suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to the teller before running away. 

The FBI is asking everyone to be on the lookout for anyone matching that description. 

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or you may remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).  

First published on July 7, 2022 / 3:06 PM

