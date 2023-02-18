Watch CBS News
FBI invites public to "Protect Houses of Worship" event as threats toward religions rise statewide

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

FBI's Denver Division is inviting the community to the "Protect Houses of Worship" event in Boulder as threats toward religion rise statewide. 

The event will provide faith-based institutions with information from law enforcement agencies and faith-related security experts about violent threats houses of worship face, while providing teaching on responsive measures to counter potential risks, including active shooter situations. 

FBI will be sponsoring the event which is set to take place on Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boulder Jewish Community on 6007 Oreg Ave, Boulder, CO 80303. 

Worshipers and interested guests can register before Feb. 20 at https://bit.ly/3XHW9bC

First published on February 18, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

