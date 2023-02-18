FBI invites public to "Protect Houses of Worship" event as threats toward religions rise statewide

FBI's Denver Division is inviting the community to the "Protect Houses of Worship" event in Boulder as threats toward religion rise statewide.

There is still time to register for the free Protecting Houses of Worship event in Boulder next week. #FBIDenver will be there with sponsors @USAO_CO @DABoulder20th and other partners. It's a chance for faith leaders to discuss threats, security and prevention. pic.twitter.com/IZpyt1Zi8P — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) February 17, 2023

The event will provide faith-based institutions with information from law enforcement agencies and faith-related security experts about violent threats houses of worship face, while providing teaching on responsive measures to counter potential risks, including active shooter situations.

FBI will be sponsoring the event which is set to take place on Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boulder Jewish Community on 6007 Oreg Ave, Boulder, CO 80303.

Worshipers and interested guests can register before Feb. 20 at https://bit.ly/3XHW9bC