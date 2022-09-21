FBI and Aurora Police seeking man who allegedly robbed two banks this month
FBI Denver and Aurora Police are asking for help finding a man accused of robbing two banks this month.
The first robbery happened on Sept. 6 around 9:30 a.m. on East Dartmouth Avenue and South Parker Road west of I-225.
Then on Sept. 12 around 10 a.m., the same suspect allegedly robbed the Credit Union only two miles away at East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street.
In both cases, the man displayed a demand note and walked off, police say.
