Colorado father shares message about distracted driving with students after daughter's death

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One father is sharing an important message with students about distracted driving. Joel Feldman's daughter Casey was killed by a distracted driver 14 years ago when she was just 21 years old.

Joel Feldman's daughter Casey died after she was killed by a distracted driver.

Now, he's sharing that story and spreading the message of how dangerous distracted driving can be, not only with teenagers but their parents as well. 

On Friday, Feldman shared the message with students at Boulder Prep High School. 

One of the slides used in the distracted driving session.  CBS

"We're teaching them so they'll get mom and dad to put the phone down and so when they get their licenses it'll be less likely that they will choose to drive distracted. That's how we keep them safe on the roads," said Feldman.   

Distracted driving leads to more than 15,000 crashes every year in Colorado. 

  Joel Feldman
First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:13 PM MST

