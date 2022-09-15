2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock

Authorities in Douglas County are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday night. Two vehicles crashed into each other near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock.

Two people were killed and several other people had to be taken to the hospital.

It happened on Crowfoot Valley Road.

No identities of the people involved in the crash have been released.