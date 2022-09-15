Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock
2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock 00:14

Authorities in Douglas County are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday night. Two vehicles crashed into each other near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock.

Two people were killed and several other people had to be taken to the hospital.

It happened on Crowfoot Valley Road.

No identities of the people involved in the crash have been released.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.