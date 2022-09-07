Photos from Colorado State Patrol shows driver who left after fatal crash at 72nd & Pecos

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol are asking for the public's help in the search for a driver involved in a deadly crash. It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 31 near the intersection of Pecos Street and 72nd Avenue. That's in Adams County north of the Denver city limits.

CSP

CSP released a photo showing the driver. They say he initially stayed at the scene of the crash but left before providing any information.

The driver and his vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras at a Circle K gas station.

CSP



The vehicle he was in is believed to have been a dark colored Chevy Suburban or a GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact CSP.