Family joined for sign dedication to son Ethan Small killed in 2019 DUI crash in Denver

Law enforcement officers joined the family of Ethan Small to dedicate a sign to his memory. Small died after being hit by a repeat drunk driver at Osage Street and Colfax Avenue.

CBS

That crash happened in 2019 but the pandemic delayed the dedication. Small's parents say it's important to continue his legacy.

"This sign is a reminder to us to do that and it's a reminder ... to never get into a car intoxicated because you do not have control. It becomes a weapon, and it creates death," father Howard Small told CBS4.

The driver who killed Ethan Small had a suspended license when he hit Small.

Small's parents have worked with lawmakers to strengthen the state's DUI laws.