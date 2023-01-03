Family of season's first avalanche victim asks for donations to research and rescue organizations

The first avalanche fatality of the season occurred just days before the Breckenridge accident.

Brian Bunnell was killed at Berthoud Pass on Dec. 26, while snowboarding with his three sons. Bunnell was not only an experienced backcountry rider, he was an avid mountain biker and a beloved chemistry teacher at Conifer High School.

"He helped students make connections with him, with their appreciation for the outdoors and his love for the outdoors- and he really focused on having his sons experience that joy too," said Wes Paxton, the former principal for Conifer High and current community superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools.

A small part of a Facebook tribute to Bunell said that he, "leaves behind his wife of 20 years and the love of his life, Kelly Bunnell, and three cherished sons... Brian also leaves behind a life truly well lived. He was a man who loved adventure and family over all else. He lived for both of those each and every day."

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says over the last 10 years, an average of six people annually have been killed by slides. That number is expected to rise as the population grows but the CAIC says it won't stop reminding people that backcountry deaths are avoidable.

"Inside ski area boundaries we've got snow safety teams that work very hard to mitigate the risk of avalanches occurring inbounds," said Brian Lazar, CAIC's deputy director. "We can reduce the risk to near zero in many cases and just the other side of that boundary no one is doing that work and so there is no work being done to reduce the threat from avalanches so we don't want people to get a false sense of security."

Lazar issued a warning for newer backcountry users. He said that warned that while backcountry access points, like Peak 10 in Breckenridge, are easy to get to, it can give users a false sense of security. He issued the same warning for popular backcountry areas near mountain throughfares.

"Over the last few years we've seen avalanches take place in pretty easy to access back country terrain - either right off a highway which was the case on Berthoud, or in this case just adjacent to a ski area [Breckenridge], but the conditions are very much like a light switch. You are either in a place where the avalanche threat is being mitigated or you are not. In this case [Breckenridge], despite very easy-to-access terrain, it is still very much back country terrain," he said.

According to the White River National Forest and Vail Resorts, the backcountry access points are never closed as long as access to those points are open. The White River National Forest manages the access beyond the points but does not mitigate for avalanche hazards. Backcountry access means the user has the right to go beyond the point, but at their own risk.

Signage warns that going beyond that point, could result in death or serious injury. While Breckenridge ski patrol can assist with backcountry rescues when resources are available, those rescues are ultimately up to the county. Summit County Rescue Group says in the latest fatal avalanche, the Breckenridge Ski Patrol was by their side and say resort patrollers were instrumental in helping with the rescue and recovery.

A memorial service for Bunnell will be held Tuesday. All attending are expected to wear plaid in his honor. His family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that supporters send donations to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center or Grand County Search and Rescue.

Links for donations here: Colorado Avalanche Information Center - CAIC or Grand County Search and Rescue.