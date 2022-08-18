Families struggle with inflation as students head back to class

It's that time of the year again, back to school. With the start of the Denver Public School year less than a week away, supply drives are critical.

CBS

"This year we're shooting to do 450 backpacks along with snacks-- first day, second day lunch foods," said Stephen Deherrera, with Servicios de la Raza. "It costs a lot to get a kid back to school, you know backpacks ranging $20-30, and then the school supplies and things that are needed to fill it, so you know, and then there are families that have multiple children."

On Thursday, Servicios de la Raza is hosting a Back-To-School supplies drive for the community, giving out backpacks and supplies to any families who need them. Because of skyrocketing inflation, gathering essential school items this year is a lot harder on families. Information released Wednesday shows policymakers believe prices will remain high for the near future. According to the National Retail Federation, families will spend an average of $864 on Supplies this year. that's an increase of $168 from 2019 when families spent nearly $700. And these spikes in inflation aren't just impacting people's pockets, it's also the schools.

"So as you look as schools, and how they use their budgets, they're looking to, what do we need to do to get the supplies that students need to make sure they're ready on day one?," said Robert Gould, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association president.

CBS

Inflation hitting school budgets means more teachers are left fending for themselves. Gould said educators are putting up GoFundMe pages and Amazon wish lists.

"So we've seen a lot of educators turn to those because they can't get those materials that they need throughout the school day," Gould said.

Deherrera and other Servicios organizers hope this school drive helps not only the students make it through the school year, but the community as a whole.

"So hopefully we can kind of fill some of those voids and kind of lesson the burden on the family," Deherrera said.

CBS

The Servicios de la Raza school supply drive is Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last. Families aren't required to pre-register, they just need to bring the child or have proof of the age of child. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/ServiciosdeLaRaza