Fabrica de Arte Americas transforming Denver to cultural epicenter of the Americas

As Denver prepares to host the Cities Summit of the Americas next week, and bring together the hemisphere's mayors for the first time ever, an array of cultural events are also planned.

The Summit coincides with the Biennial of the Americas, and Coloradans and visitors to the state have the opportunity to attend artistic events for free or low cost.

Fabrica de Arte Americas is transforming a warehouse adjacent to the newly restored Slate Denver Hotel at 1250 Welton Street.

The space is the former campus for the Emily Griffith Opportunity School.

"Here we will have a huge art visual art gallery in the entrance, in the main entrance," said Curator Sandra Lopes, of Fabrica de Arte Americas. "It's going to happen magic here, you'll have in the same place, music, dance fashion, DJs, visual arts, in all days will be different, and bands for all around the Americas."

Lopes and her husband X Alfonso built the Fabrica de Arte, or "Art Factory" concept, and earned the title of Time Magazine's 100 Top 100 Greatest Places. They also have a Grammy. Consider them experts at fusing together varied art forms in a way that's proven highly popular with audiences.

Lopes said, "It's going to be very, very, very special. And I hope you will come here and enjoy this magnific experience."

The Fabrica is working with local Denver vendors to print and build the pop-up cultural and interactive warehouse.

"We do affordable art for everyone and this experience it will also be affordable for everyone," explanied Lopes.

The vision is to unite people through culture. And with the depth and breadth of talent - more than 100 artists from 35 countries - it will be a proud moment for Denver.

"This city will be the epicenter of the Americas culture," Lopes said. "For us Denver is very special city. Because we feel like a lot of communities interact from Latin America and United States. It's very special."

Fabrica de Arte Americas will open on Wednesday April 26 at 1250 Welton Street and run through Saturday April 29.

Visiting the Fabrica is free. Evening performances are $10, or $30 for a weeklong pass. For tickets and other information, go here.

