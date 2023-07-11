Watch CBS News
Local News

Express lanes on 10 mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Denver are no longer free

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Express lanes on Interstate 70 in Denver are no longer free
Express lanes on Interstate 70 in Denver are no longer free 00:44

Fees are now in effect for the toll lanes on Interstate 70 through Denver. 

toll-lane.png
CBS

The lanes were created as part of the Central 70 Project, which widened the interstate in the 10 mile stretch between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road.

For more than a year it has been free to drive in the toll lanes, but that introductory period is now over.

toll.png
CBS

It costs between $1.50 and $4.50 to ride in the lanes, depending on the time of day. That's if you have an ExpressToll pass. It will be a higher fee without one and the lanes' cameras have to read your license plate.

The overhead signs above the lanes on I-70 will display the price to ride in them.

The lanes are free for motorcycles and commercial transit vehicles. They're also free to drive in if there are 3 or more people in a vehicle, as long as the vehicle has an ExpressToll transponder with the HOV option selected.

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ | TODAY: Tolling begins on the Central 70 #ExpressLanes between I-25 & Chambers Road! The Express Lanes...

Posted by Colorado Department of Transportation on Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.