Express lanes on 10 mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Denver are no longer free

Fees are now in effect for the toll lanes on Interstate 70 through Denver.

The lanes were created as part of the Central 70 Project, which widened the interstate in the 10 mile stretch between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road.

For more than a year it has been free to drive in the toll lanes, but that introductory period is now over.

It costs between $1.50 and $4.50 to ride in the lanes, depending on the time of day. That's if you have an ExpressToll pass. It will be a higher fee without one and the lanes' cameras have to read your license plate.

The overhead signs above the lanes on I-70 will display the price to ride in them.

The lanes are free for motorcycles and commercial transit vehicles. They're also free to drive in if there are 3 or more people in a vehicle, as long as the vehicle has an ExpressToll transponder with the HOV option selected.