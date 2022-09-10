Explosion in Aurora apartment complex sends debris onto the sidewalk, hundreds of people displaced

Authorities are checking on the severity of the damage from an explosion in a residential building on East Alameda Avenue in Aurora on Saturday morning. The blast tore out part of the wall of what appeared to be a single unit in the building.



Aurora Fire

It happened before 10 a.m. at 14565 Alameda Avenue, and an evacuation took place immediately.



Debris was seen out onto the street level of the building. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries but it's not clear how serious they were. No deaths have been reported.



Aurora Fire

Between 300 and 400 residents will have to be relocated from their homes, and it's not clear for how long. Aurora Fire Department officials tweeted that the American Red Cross will be working with those residents to help them find shelter.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.