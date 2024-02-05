Watch CBS News
Exhibits at Denver & Cheyenne Mountain Zoos Named In '10Best' Contest

Two different zoo exhibits in Colorado are in the running to be named the best zoo exhibit in the country. USA Today is holding its annual Reader's Choice 10Best contest.  

The Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are among 20 other zoos in the contest. The Denver Zoo's exhibit is Toyota Elephant Passage and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's exhibit is Rocky Mountain Wild.

The publication came up with the 20 exhibits after asking experts to nominate their favorites.

The public can vote once per day for their favorite zoo exhibit through the end of the month.

The top 10 winning zoo exhibits will be announced on March 15.

