Watch CBS News
Local News

Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023 sees successful jump into the new year for a good cause

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Chicago

Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge 00:57

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake, as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. 

The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year.

evergreen-plunge-5natsvo-transfer-frame-166.jpg
CBS

People dressed up or down to enjoy a dip in the near freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge.

Four hundred-twenty-three leapers from all over the metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. 

This year, with sponsorships and plungers, the organization raised nearly $30,000, President Dr. John DuRussel said. 

CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and serves as host of the festivities every year. 

"It was an awesome day, and everybody had a ton of fun," Gionet said. "We'll be back in 2024."

RELATED: See a photo gallery of the 2023 the Evergreen Lake Plunge

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.