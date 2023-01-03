Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023 sees successful jump into the new year for a good cause

A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake, as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday.

The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year.

CBS

People dressed up or down to enjoy a dip in the near freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge.

Four hundred-twenty-three leapers from all over the metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out.

This year, with sponsorships and plungers, the organization raised nearly $30,000, President Dr. John DuRussel said.

CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and serves as host of the festivities every year.

"It was an awesome day, and everybody had a ton of fun," Gionet said. "We'll be back in 2024."

