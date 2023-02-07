Recently purchased house destroyed in fire in Evergreen; new homeowners had not moved in yet

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours after a house was destroyed in Evergreen early on Tuesday. Evergreen Fire Rescue confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to Evergreen Fire Rescue tweets, crews were in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail around 1 a.m. responding to a house fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames and in a remote location, where snow and ice on the road initially made it hard for crews to get to the scene.

One single family residence is fully involved. @jeffcosheriffco assisting with notification to neighbors in the area and @jeffcom911co issued a LookoutAlert to notify residents within a 1/4 mile radius. pic.twitter.com/rICLthotDg — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) February 7, 2023

Evergreen Fire said this home was recently purchased, and the new homeowners had not moved into yet, which is why no one was home at the time of the fire.

During the response, a notification was sent to nearby neighbors via Jeffcom 911 in effort to share fire information with them. Evergreen Fire PIO Einar Jensen confirmed there was no wildfire danger. He said the alert was successful informing neighbor.