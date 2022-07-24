Weekend events wrap up week of reflection 10 years after Aurora movie theater shooting

Hundreds gathered at the Aurora Municipal Center Saturday afternoon for a reflection ceremony to mark the 10 year anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting. The ceremony was part of a series of community healing and remembrance events organized by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation throughout the week.

"We're just all really trying to come together to try to make a difference and let everyone know they're not forgotten and support them," said Heather Dearman, CEO of the foundation.

Ten years after the theater shooting, healing remains a work in progress, but Saturday was a showing in how far many people have come.

"I had a choice - be the product of my circumstances or be the product of my decisions," said Joshua Nowlan, one of dozens of survivors of the shooting.

A decade ago, Nowlan was shot two times while inside theater 9. It's a night that cost him his leg and, for a while, sense of self, but he's since found help. While speaking to the crowd, he credited family and friends for their support.

"It's never going to be over for me, and that's what I have to tell myself is that some days I'm going to fall back down, but I have an amazing support group that won't let me stay down," Nowlan said.

Past city leaders and first responders also shared their stories at the ceremony, as well as loved ones of the 12 victims. Megan Dearman lost her 6-year-old cousin, Veronica.

"So many people here today have overcome losses unimaginable, but here you are spreading love and light regardless, and that's truly amazing to me," Dearman said.

Dearman's mother, Heather, is CEO of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation, which hosted the ceremony.

Saturday's events also included a 5K race organized by shooting survivor Zack Golditch, which raised $13,000 for a new scholarship program for student athletes in Aurora Public Schools.

Holding a "Colorado Strong" sign, Seneka Landers came to show support too. Her friend is one of the dozens of survivors.

"I think the more we acknowledge it, the more we speak up, the more we share as a community, the more we can make change going into the future about it," Landers said.