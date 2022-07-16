10 years later, series of events will honor victims of Aurora movie theater shooting
Wednesday, July 20 marks 10 years since the Aurora movie theater tragedy. Twelve people lost their lives and dozens of people were injured. The community is hosting a series of events to honor the victims.
When: Tuesday, July 19 at 8pm
Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Display of white crosses, which will remain at memorial until July 24 at 5pm
When: Tuesday, July 19 at 11:59pm
Where: Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Vigil remembrance and candlelight procession
Link: The program will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted on Facebook.com/720MemorialFoundation and 7-20memorial.org.
When: Saturday, July 23 at 9am
Where: Starts at RTD Aurora Metro Center Station and finishes at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden
What: The Hero's Journey 5K
Link: Register for Race
When: Saturday, July 23 at 1:45pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Reflection Ceremony, which includes reading of the names of the victims
When: Saturday, July 23 at 3pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Community event featuring wellness booths, lawn games, children's activities, live music and beer garden
Link: Beer Garden Tickets https://www.7-20memorial.org/21-beer-wristband
When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:20pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Immersive audio/visual event called Metamorphosis
Sources for this info:
https://www.auroragov.org/news/whats_new/7_20_memorial_foundation_events
for more features.