Evacuations ordered near large structure fire in Boulder County

A structure fire was reported in Boulder County Monday afternoon and now evacuations are being ordered nearby.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area of 2900 Sunshine Canyon Drive.

It's not immediately clear where or how the fire started, but there are multiple homes nearby, as well as Chromax Golf, a company that makes colored high-visibility golf balls.

The evacuation zone covers the area of Pine Brook Hill, generally just south and west of Fourmile Canyon Creek.

Multiple witnesses and commenters online noted that the fire appeared large based on the smoke.

A photo from the National Weather Service in Boulder also showed a large cloud of smoke coming from the mountain.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 2:24 PM

