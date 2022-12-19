Evacuations ordered near large structure fire in Boulder County

A structure fire was reported in Boulder County Monday afternoon and now evacuations are being ordered nearby.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area of 2900 Sunshine Canyon Drive.

It's not immediately clear where or how the fire started, but there are multiple homes nearby, as well as Chromax Golf, a company that makes colored high-visibility golf balls.

The evacuation zone covers the area of Pine Brook Hill, generally just south and west of Fourmile Canyon Creek.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

Multiple witnesses and commenters online noted that the fire appeared large based on the smoke.

A photo from the National Weather Service in Boulder also showed a large cloud of smoke coming from the mountain.