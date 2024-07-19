Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Colorado's Clear Creek County near Dumont and I-70

Evacuations were ordered on Friday afternoon for a wildfire burning at the Western Inn Trailer Court near Dumont in Clear Creek County. The evacuation orders were issued just before 3 p.m. for the so-called West Empire Fire.

A fire burning near Dumont and I-70 in Clear Creek County. Kristen Obaugh

The wildfire is burning between Lawson and Empire on the frontage road north of I-70 in the 2600 block of CR-308.

Update 3:50 pm: Helicopter conducting water dumps. Fire now on ridge. Evergreen Fire, US Forest Service, Georgetown PD on scene. CDOT and CPW are assisting with traffic control. CR-308 is closed in the area; Stanley Rd (south of I-70 is open). New video posted here. pic.twitter.com/ktL3wM3nvr — Clear Creek County, Colorado (@ClearCreekCoGov) July 19, 2024

All residences in that area were ordered to evacuate. An alert notification was sent to those who needed to evacuate.

West Empire Fire

Westbound US 40 from westbound I-70 closed (exit 232).



US 40 accessible via eastbound I-70.



Detour

I-70 to exit 228 Georgetown

Left into Georgetown, around roundabout to eastbound Cty Rd 306. pic.twitter.com/Dn24SDCAPR — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 19, 2024

Westbound US 40- Berthoud Pass from westbound I-70 was closed but US 40 was accessible via eastbound I-70.

The wildfire burning near Dumont along I-70 in Clear Creek County. Clear Creek County

What started the fire is being investigated.

Clear Creek County has issued an evacuation order due to a Wildland Fire for Western Inn Trailer Court near Lawson/Dumont. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1. If you have additional information, please call 303-980-7300. — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) July 19, 2024

A fire burning near Dumont along I-70 in Clear Creek County. Clear Creek County

Shortly after those evacuations were ordered, Jeffcom911co tweeted that there was another wildfire burning a few miles away, but was unrelated to the fire near Dumont.

Foothills Fire and Genesee Fire are working an additional fire located at I-70 E at MM 256. The fire is now contained, but smoke may still be visible from the highway. This is separate from the fire located in Clear Creek County. — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) July 19, 2024