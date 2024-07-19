Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Colorado's Clear Creek County near Dumont and I-70
Evacuations were ordered on Friday afternoon for a wildfire burning at the Western Inn Trailer Court near Dumont in Clear Creek County. The evacuation orders were issued just before 3 p.m. for the so-called West Empire Fire.
The wildfire is burning between Lawson and Empire on the frontage road north of I-70 in the 2600 block of CR-308.
All residences in that area were ordered to evacuate. An alert notification was sent to those who needed to evacuate.
Westbound US 40- Berthoud Pass from westbound I-70 was closed but US 40 was accessible via eastbound I-70.
What started the fire is being investigated.
Shortly after those evacuations were ordered, Jeffcom911co tweeted that there was another wildfire burning a few miles away, but was unrelated to the fire near Dumont.