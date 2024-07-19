Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Colorado's Clear Creek County near Dumont and I-70

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Colorado's Clear Creek County near Dumont and I-70
Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Colorado's Clear Creek County near Dumont and I-70 00:18

Evacuations were ordered on Friday afternoon for a wildfire burning at the Western Inn Trailer Court near Dumont in Clear Creek County. The evacuation orders were issued just before 3 p.m. for the so-called West Empire Fire. 

i-70-dumont-fire-1-credit-kristen-obaugh.jpg
A fire burning near Dumont and I-70 in Clear Creek County.  Kristen Obaugh

The wildfire is burning between Lawson and Empire on the frontage road north of I-70 in the 2600 block of CR-308. 

All residences in that area were ordered to evacuate. An alert notification was sent to those who needed to evacuate. 

Westbound US 40- Berthoud Pass from westbound I-70 was closed but US 40 was accessible via eastbound I-70. 

i-70-dumont-fire-3-clear-creek-sheriffs-office-on-fb.jpg
The wildfire burning near Dumont along I-70 in Clear Creek County. Clear Creek County

What started the fire is being investigated. 

i-70-dumont-fire-5-clear-creek-sheriffs-office-on-fb.jpg
A fire burning near Dumont along I-70 in Clear Creek County. Clear Creek County

Shortly after those evacuations were ordered, Jeffcom911co tweeted that there was another wildfire burning a few miles away, but was unrelated to the fire near Dumont. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.