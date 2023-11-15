Watch CBS News
Evacuation ordered in Northern Colorado town of Wellington over "fire incident"

By Jesse Sarles

An evacuation order was put in place just after 3 p.m. in the Northern Colorado town of Wellington on Wednesday. It was due to what was described as a "fire incident" at a home on the 7500 block of Little Fox Lane.

Larimer County emergency officials sent out an alert saying "EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY." They said the evacuation area is as follows and roads are closed around the residence:

- Jockey Drive south to the 7400 block of Little Fox Lane
- From Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive

So far it's not clear exactly what the "fire incident" is or how many residences or businesses may be affected by the order.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 3:28 PM MST

