EV Jaguar blamed for starting garage fire in Centennial, Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire burning in the garage of a home in Centennial on Wednesday morning. When crews arrived at the home located in the 5500 block of S. Mobile Street they found smoke coming from the garage.

According to investigators, two vehicles were inside the garage when the fire happened. One of the battery packs on the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE appeared to be damaged and burning.

Crews pulled the vehicle into the driveway and an EV fire blanket was used to control the fire.

The Jaguar and a hybrid vehicle both suffered damage and were removed from the garage. They were taken to a safe location in Parker.

Fire investigators determined that last year, a recall was issued for the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE because of a battery overheating issue that caused fires.