EV Colorado releases electric vehicle report card



Coloradans are increasingly willing to consider buying electric vehicles.

In a report out this morning, EV Colorado found a significant shift in attitudes over the past three years.

It found that EV adoption has surpassed expectations with 10% of car owners driving electric vehicles.

50% of those taking the survey said they will buy or lease an electric vehicle by 2028.



Charging is, of course, a concern for drivers but 66% of those surveyed say they have charging options near where they park and more than half said they knew where public chargers were located.

In fact, the state has more than 4,900 public chargers.

And all EVs can be charged using a standard three ponged outlet, something 62% of the respondents didn't know.

The survey found more than 70% thought EVs were more expensive than gas powered cars but there are more than 30 models for less than $45,000.

The average price of a car is about $48,000.

Coloradans can also get up to $18,500 in tax credits and rebates.

You can read the entire report here.