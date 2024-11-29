Watch CBS News
Erie Tigers end football season as 5A contender against Cherry Creek Bruins in Colorado

By Jasmine Arenas

The Erie Tigers ended their first season as a 5A contender on Friday, Nov. 22 against the Cherry Creek Bruins, 34-14.

Though this year did not end the way they hoped for, the team proved to be competitive with 5A teams making it all the way into the playoffs.

Carson and Lincoln Hageman  CBS

Last year the team won the 4A football championship against Palmer Ridge, 20-6. It was the Tigers first state title since 1997.

In the last game two key players that happened to be brothers played a major role in their win. Both Carson and Lincoln Hageman were side by side in that championship game, helping lead the Tigers to an unforgettable victory.

