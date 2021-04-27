Eric Brandt Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Retaliating Against Judges

A Denver man who pleaded guilty to retaliating against Colorado judges has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Activist Eric Brandt pleaded guilty to three counts of retaliating against a judge in three separate cases in Denver, Jefferson County and Adams County.

Eric Brandt (credit: Denver District Attorney)

The Denver case happened in 2019. Brandt was charged with a felony of retaliation after he allegedly made several videos threatening a specific Denver County Court judge, and called the judge's office saying he thought the judge should be shot in front of his children, according to documents and recordings obtained by CBS4.

Brandt posted a video online that gave the judge's home address and called for their murder.

His actions led to police having to provide extra patrols at the judge's home.

Judge Hoffman sentenced Brandt to 4 years per count to run consecutively.