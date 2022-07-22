Episcopal Diocese of Colorado faces sexual abuse lawsuit

The Episcopal Diocese of Colorado is facing a lawsuit that alleges a priest abused a teen in 1995. This lawsuit is believed to be the first filed under Colorado's new law removing the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse to file suit against entities responsible. The window remains open until 2024.

The complaint against the diocese and the former priest, Jerry McKenzie, alleges the priest sexually assaulted a 16-year-old starting in 1995 and claims the abuse lasted for several years.

CBS

The plaintiff's attorney believes the priest was removed from the ministry in 2001.

"He wanted me to make it clear to everyone that this isn't just about him, that this is about everyone else who has been hurt by Reverent McKenzie. And the more that he finds out there were other victims and there were other opportunities to protect not just him, but other children, the angrier he has gotten and he is seeking remedy today from the Denver County Court," said Jessica Arbour, plaintiff's attorney.

The lawsuit also names St. Michael and All Angels churches and Camp Ilium, all places the plaintiff said the abuse happened.

CBS

The plaintiff, who still resides in the Denver area, stated, "I filed this lawsuit because the Diocese needs to be held accountable for what happened to me, and also for the others that McKenzie wronged during the course of his career as a trusted and revered religious figure. The adults who should have been protecting all of us failed us, and justice needs to be served for all of us."

The Episcopal Diocese of Colorado released this statement, "The Episcopal Diocese of Colorado received notice that a complaint was filed by a former member of the church, alleging misconduct by a former priest, Jerry McKenzie. These events appeared to have occurred in the mid-1990s. Mr. McKenzie was forced to resign his ministry many years ago, in 2000, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations of the plaintiff in this case were not brought forward to the diocese at that time, and the diocese only learned of these allegations relatively recently.

"The Episcopal Diocese of Colorado has taken measures to investigate each allegation of abuse against its clergy. In our tradition and expression of Christianity, we recognize that clergy members have a sacred position of trust. Reports of clergy misconduct and abuse are adjudicated according to the Episcopal Church's Title IV process, and the diocese cooperates fully with all law enforcement investigations of clergy abuse.

"It remains our view that by virtue of Baptism, all members of the Church are called to holiness of life and accountability to one another. The Church and each Diocese supports their members in their life in Christ and seek to resolve conflicts by promoting healing, repentance, forgiveness, restitution, justice, amendment of life, and reconciliation among all involved or affected. The Episcopal Church's Title IV process applies to Members of the Clergy, who have by their vows at ordination accepted additional responsibilities and accountability for doctrine, discipline, worship, and obedience. For many years, the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado has required all clergy and lay leaders in our diocese to undergo safe church training using a churchwide curriculum that includes the Episcopal Church's model policies to protect children, youth, and vulnerable adults.

"Due to the personal nature of these allegations, and the fact a lawsuit is now filed by an individual who wishes to remain anonymous, we cannot comment further. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those individuals who have been affected by the harm caused by any clergy member who has betrayed that trust to the religious community."

