Entire town of Simla evacuates because of a wildifre

By Jeff Gurney

Grass fire causes 'full evacuation' in south Park County
People living in the town of Simla on Colorado's Eastern plains evacuated because of a growing grass fire.  The fire is estimated to be 700+ acres. There is a shelter located at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa.  The fire threatens homes.

Colorado Division of Fire

The fires is burning three miles south of Simla.  600+ people live in Simla.

Firefighters call this the Penrose 125 fire.     Firefighters from Elbert, Douglas and Lincoln Counites are helping.   Helicopters cannot fly to fight this fire because of high winds.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 5:37 PM

