Englewood trash fire source of smoke and smell across Denver Tuesday morning

By Chris Spears

Many Wake Up To Smoke And Fire Smell In Denver
Many Wake Up To Smoke And Fire Smell In Denver 00:35

The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame.  

A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs.  

June 28, 2022

