Englewood trash fire source of smoke and smell across Denver Tuesday morning
The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame.
A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs.
