Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shoot, kill suspect who barricaded himself inside Englewood home

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police shoot, kill suspect who barricaded himself inside Englewood home
Police shoot, kill suspect who barricaded himself inside Englewood home 00:25

Police in Englewood shot and killed a suspect who barricaded himself in a home.

barricade.png
CBS

The situation started near Cherokee Street and Oxford Avenue on Tuesday afternoon and ended several hours later after an armored vehicle broke through the garage door of the home. Gunfire was exchanged at that point and the suspect was killed.

No officers were hurt.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.