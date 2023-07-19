Police shoot, kill suspect who barricaded himself inside Englewood home
Police in Englewood shot and killed a suspect who barricaded himself in a home.
The situation started near Cherokee Street and Oxford Avenue on Tuesday afternoon and ended several hours later after an armored vehicle broke through the garage door of the home. Gunfire was exchanged at that point and the suspect was killed.
No officers were hurt.
